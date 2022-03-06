Recruitment of Special Educators: J&K Govt to take up matter with Centre

“It will not be possible to provide the funds for this component under our budget so will take it up with the Government of India and seek funds for it,” he said.

Notably, there are around 5000 specially-abled students enrolled in government schools for which the department has availability of only 70 to 80 special educators.

“Now that the guidelines have been issued by SC so we may have to double the number or go beyond that. But we won’t be able to provide salaries to such a huge number of special educators out of our own budget,” he said.