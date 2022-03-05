Reducing Methane Emissions

The reasons for this spike are unclear, the scientists say. That’s because not enough is understood about the global methane cycle: its sources as well as its sinks. Tracking methane emissions is not easy inasmuch as these can come not only from natural sources such as wetlands and lakes but also from human sources such as dams and oil and gas wells. Recent research indicates that two-thirds of global methane emissions come from human activities and most of those sources are agricultural, such as cattle farming and rice paddies, where microbes produce the gas. There is an urgent need to quantify and reduce methane emissions, the Researchers say. Mitigating methane emissions could slow climate change efficiently in a shorter time. The new report lists some possible routes that include detecting and reducing natural gas leaks; covering landfills; modifying cattle diets; and developing farm bio-digesters. “Keeping global warming below 2°C is already a challenging target,” they say. “Such a target will become increasingly difficult if reductions in methane emissions are not also addressed strongly and rapidly.”

Reducing methane from livestock is particularly challenging because of the food habits developed by the people over the ages. They could perhaps be persuaded to eat less meat, but persuading people to change their diet by giving up on meat eating altogether is a very difficult proposition even as it has now been scientifically established that a plant-based diet reduces chronic disease risks and strengthens ecology. The irony is that consumption of meat is rising in low- and middle-income countries in line with rising incomes. It may be easier to curb emissions from other sectors though. In many cases, doing so wouldn’t cost anything and it could even be profitable.

Bhushan Lal Razdan, formerly of the Indian Revenue Service, retired as Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Chandigarh