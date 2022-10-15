op-ed

Reflections

Guest Contributor

S Wani

Recorded in a diary of an old person who was housed in an old age home in Jammu, he was MA BEd and a migrated retired school teacher. Pre-migration he taught in one of the prestigious schools of the valley for almost two decades. He expired recently and his obituary was carried in one of the newspapers;

Now I have landed in an old age home

It’s pleasing rather than to roam

Here are hundreds with the same story

I am one among them, so why do I’ve to worry

Neither a letter nor a call

They left me here and that’s all

