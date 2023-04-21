Reinventing stage to heal society

“Being a young theatre activist, I feel honoured that we have made inroads to make awareness about rising drug addiction and also dowry in society,” he says. “We have enormous cultures within this territory. In the future, I think this will be called a territory with multiple cultures if a preserving or cultural policy is not formed. This is why families or gharanas who have been affiliated with the art for decades now prefer that their future generations not follow the same legacy that the family has been following for centuries.”

Donning a traditional pheran (cloak) on a misty morning in central Kashmir’s Wathora area, Bhaands are finishing their instrument including a Kashmiri musical blowing instrument, Surnai. With this instrument in his hand, a prominent Bhaand, Bashir Ahmad, says that “Our Bhands would usually perform King Lear and other such plays. But now the times have changed and we are in different and difficult situations. There are many menaces around and we have to alert people,” he says, adding “At times it is quite difficult for us to make our living but now the time has come when we are being hired to perform on the stage to highlight drug abuse and how it is impacting our society.”