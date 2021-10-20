Remembering Professor Nusrat Andrabi

Dr Nazir Ahmad Gilkar

Born in September 1945 at historical town of Mattan, Anantnag, Dr Nusrat Andrabi passed her Matriculation Examination in 1962. Her family shifted to Magarmal Bagh Srinagar. She completed her BA programme from Government College for Women MA Road Srinagar and pursued her MA programme in Urdu from Kashmir University. Prof Nusrat was appointed as lecturer in Urdu in 1968 and posted in Government College for Women MA Road Srinagar. She pursued Ph D programme as in-service candidate under the supervision of Prof Aal-e-Ahmad Suroor.

After serving as faculty of Urdu for three+ decades in Govt. College for Women, MA Road Srinagar, Dr Nusrat was elevated as Principal and posted in Government College for Women Baramulla in August 2000. After some time she was transferred to Government College for Women Nawakadal and subsequently took over the governance of Government College for Women M A Road Srinagar. She retired after serving higher education department for 35 years on 30th September 2003.