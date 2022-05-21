Research Excellence: Need of the hour

The term “research excellence” or “research pre-eminence” is commonly used, however, its meaning varies, contextually. Being good is no longer sufficient; excellence must now be achieved in all disciplines. So, knowing about research excellence is vital, and to validate excellence on the right trajectory, the researcher’s work is considered to be qualitatively and conclusively outstanding to satisfaction. However, the absolute degree of excellence cannot be assessed just by objective measures, but rather by the opinion of academic peers. Research excellence exhibits unique work that has a visible influence on the topic and demonstrates notable work of international quality. Various organisations, such as universities, national institutions, and government agencies, are always acclaimed for their contributions to research excellence in numerous fields, but research brilliance must spread throughout the whole gamut of world cultures. Any university or institute must deliver all-inclusive quality education and research to gain an inimitable position in the world, and evidence exists that both quality education and research have a considerable effect on global society through translation, innovation, and policy development. Although research excellence is mostly discipline-specific, top-notch scientists are often involved in paradigm shifts and the creation of new models of human understanding. Their worldview is founded on novel qualitative and quantitative scientific findings, as well as unique interpretations that lead to logical conclusions. The use of new technology and methodological breakthroughs stimulates these observations. Individual researchers with expertise are established in globally renowned universities, allowing or supporting highly innovative techniques to solve the world’s most difficult and perplexing problems across different disciplines. Such research ideology and expertise must be a fundamental model that every institutional leader must promote and encourage. Every institution’s leader must have the fortitude to direct resources to areas where they may have the biggest influence on research profile and performance. Every institution must develop a worldwide research impact to obtain world-class status. Research-intensive universities must guarantee that their students benefit from an education that is deliberately and thoroughly integrated with the institution’s research profile. In my opinion, every student, regardless of caste, creed, sex, colour, or discipline, ought to be engaged in the research process that will help them in becoming critical thinkers and problem solvers.