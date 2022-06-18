Reviewing the Archaeology of Lidder Valley

In fact, in this 21st there are a considerable number of shepherds and other nomadic tribes with their respective herds putting up in the lower and upper reaches of its green forests and vast meadows.

For the general tourists, Pahalgam is a treasure of natural heritage where in a pleasant climate, it offer them the wonderful expeditions to its thick glaciers, gushing Nallahs, pine trees, evergreen forests and vast meadows. But for the tourists of intellectual taste, Pahalgam offers something more in terms of its art, archaeology and architecture. And very few people are aware about the archaeological significance of this valley. In fact archaeologists widely believe that the earliest evidences of human civilization have evolved from this historic valley. Many archaeologists claim to have come across evidences of early human artifacts from this valley. The first ever stone tools have been found on the banks of Nallah Lidder. In the recent times many such stones were also found scattered in the upper course of Nallah Aura to the left of Lidder. These tools looked as the tools of early Stone Age. Besides Pahalgam also revealed the first ever human settlements at scores of places in its green forests, but most of artifacts of Paleolithic and Megalithic ages have gone unnoticed and unrecorded. The archaeology history says that the first archeological survey of this valley was undertaken in 1928. It was a European traveler called, Gruniton, a German national. He came across a handmade boulder on the Lidder bed.