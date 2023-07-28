Revisiting contemporary times in light of Karbala

The story of Hurr reveals the infinite possibilities in the human spirit – that howsoever we are drenched in sins and slaveries, time is always relevant to come back towards the divine call. So, we – as all Muslims – should read the divine message on the sands of Karbala that it all depends upon our willpower and thought; which way we select to go. It is exclusively upon us to be the Hurrs of our ages in the diverse battles of life. Divine help is the additional grace but the first step is always ours. Almighty Allah has created mankind as free and endorsed them to chalk out their way towards righteousness without any external force or pressure. We are required to set ourselves firm in the sacred roots and nourish our soul from there.

Karbala clearly displayed two contradictory groups: one that chose worldly desires and the other group who preferred death over humiliation. Hurr would have never seen the light of righteousness if Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s) had not given him the second chance; despite being from the enemy camp Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s) accorded unpunctuated faith in him without any trace of suspicioun. Imam Hussain (a.s) handled Hurr with love and kindness. This story has a great implication on our contemporary times, because we target the delinquent in person not his problem behavior, even if he mends his behavior we still look at him with an eye of suspicion and treat to him like an untouchable.