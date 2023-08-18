Rise of the planet of the dogs

The stray dogs of Srinagar frolic on the streets, partying every night on the massive amount of garbage we callously discard. We buy more food than we need, a lot of which invariably ends up on their dinner table. We also keep just our homes spotless; any place that we do not hold the ownership of is Sarkari and therefore not our headache. Additionally, our less-than-perfect garbage disposal habits make life good for the street mongrels who find food in plenty and grow to enormous sizes. They jump right into the garbage bins and are literally swimming in non-vegetarian multi-cuisine delights which sometimes reminds of Scrooge McDonald swimming in his vast wealth.

It is amusing to see the half-starved street strays of other States. They look like babies compared to the massive, well fed, and watered mongrels roaming our streets. The Srinagarite dogs have shiny fur reflecting good health. Their long canine teeth are sharp, white and gleaming from good nutrition.