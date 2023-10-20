Role of Pre-Marital Counselling

Starting with the parents, their emotional support and guidance to their children can play a significant role in educating them from their own experience to understand the importance of handling minor or major issues in married life. Similarly, religious leaders can provide spiritual and moral guidance to the couple based on their faith and beliefs. They can help the couple understand the religious aspects of marriage and the responsibilities that come with it. Religious leaders can also offer teachings on conflict resolution, rights and duties of spouses, which are often crucial in marriage. Because most of the people nowadays do not possess actual religious knowledge or they quote religious verses and hadiths wrongly to meet their selfish ends. Therefore, the role of Islamic scholars is significant in premarital counselling of couples. Moreover, civil society organizations can provide information about marriage’s legal aspects and young individuals can bring a contemporary perspective to premarital counselling, addressing issues relevant to the current generation, such as technology, career goals, work-family conflict and changing gender roles. The involvement of these groups can help address the various aspects of marriage, including emotional, spiritual, legal, religious and practical considerations, ensuring that the couple is well-prepared for a successful and fulfilling marriage. And one of the ways through which premarital counselling can contribute to this goal is enhancement of communication skills. Effective communication is the cornerstone of any successful relationship. In Kashmir, where social and cultural norms may influence communication patterns, learning to express one’s thoughts and feelings openly and respectfully can prevent misunderstandings and conflicts. Counselling provides a safe space for couples to practice open and honest communication, ensuring they can constructively express their thoughts, feelings, and concerns. However, conflict is inevitable in any relationship, but how couples handle it can make or break a marriage. Through counselling, couples can learn conflict resolution strategies, such as active listening and compromise, to prevent minor disagreements from escalating into major issues. Counselling helps a couple to recognize that marriage is not always a fairytale. It prompts discussions about finances, career goals, family planning, and other critical aspects of married life, allowing couples to realign their expectations. Premarital counselling encourages couples to discuss their expectations for the marriage, which can lead to a more realistic understanding of what married life will entail.

Moreover, marriage counselling can also strengthen the emotional connection between partners. By exploring each other’s emotional needs and vulnerabilities, couples can foster a sense of security and trust.