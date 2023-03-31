Roman letters| J.H.S on the coins of Maharaja Gulab Singh

Obviously much has been already written and said about the history of Jammu and Kashmir’s Dogra Empire. This chapter of the Kashmir’s modern history is also very much recorded in the texts of this land. Similarly the life history and achievements of Maharaja Gulab Singh are very much recorded in the monumental book of Gulabnama. But still there are certain interesting features related to Maharaja Gulab Singh and his coins which require further deliberation.

In the scheme of things followed here let us first revive the historical outline of the Dogra Empire. The modern history records that the Sikhs in Kashmir were followed by Dogra Maharajas of Jammu. This dynasty was founded by Maharaja Gulab Singh Jamwal of Jammu in 1846. Gulab Singh was the great grand nephew of Ranjit Dev, the ruler of Jammu. He earlier worked in Sikh government where he was treated as a sincere and faithful servant. In recognition of his good services, he was granted the title of Raja of Jammu and in year 1823, he was given Jammu city as a hereditary possession.