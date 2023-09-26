Sacrifices of Unpretentious Daughter

With tearful eyes and choked voice, Sara told her daughter that she was worried about her memory, she added that she was finding it increasingly difficult to remember things that had happened only moments before. It was a mid-night conversation, Shabnum consoled her mother by saying there is no need to worry, everything will be OK with the grace of Almighty Allah. When the signs of dementia worsened Shabnum felt that there is something wrong with her mother, without wasting time she booked a flight to Jammu and dropped into the clinic of one of the top neurologist of the valley. The doctor confirmed it a sign of Alzheimer disease. Shabnum showed a brave heart and cajoled her mother like a child. Shabnum never got irritated with the erratic behaviour of her mother. She displayed tremendous tolerance and patience to deal with this challenge. Sara plateaued for so many years trying to retain her autonomy but when the decline came, it floored Shabnum. She just fell off the cliff, her life trajectory changed, she was preparing for the next big sacrifice of her life for the sake of her ailing mother. On the prayer mat she was shedding tears, reading one verse from Surah Luqman Ayat 14 (31:14 Quran) “And We have enjoined upon man [care] for his parents. His mother carried him, [increasing her] in weakness upon weakness, and his weaning is in two years. Be grateful to Me and to your parents; to Me is the [final] destination.”

After reading this verse, she discovered her purpose in life was to serve her mother selflessly and that was her biggest victory in both worlds. Sara had become increasingly impaired to the point it was no longer safe for her to live alone at her home. Shabnum received frequent calls from her neighbours that her mother is wandering aimlessly in the locality in a semi-clothed state. Sara had forgotten how to use shower. Her spinning wheel had gathered dust, she had forgotten how to use it, and most often would forget to take lunch when Shabnum used to be at school. Sara would move out of the house without informing and then get lost. Sara started to forget things; she had hallucinations and could hear voices talking to her. She became very paranoid. Persuaded people were trying to kill her. People she previously trusted. She had completely lost her sense of humour. So Shabnum had no choice but to resign from her job to take full care of her mother. She did not remorse but accepted the divine assignment with a grateful and blessed heart. She served her mother selflessly who was in a state of inertia for almost a decade without complaining or displaying an iota of anger. From here mother –daughter duo embarked on a new journey of spiritual bliss, one that involved 24 hours’ attentive care, daily medication rounds. With each passing day Sara became utterly lost in the fog of her own mind that was painful and shocking for Shabnum.