SCERT, UNICEF felicitate Constructive Teaching Master Trainers

A grand convocation was organized jointly by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), India to felicitate 155 ‘Master Trainers’.
A comprehensive two-month long virtual workshop was organized by the Centre of Excellence in Teacher Education, TISS, Mumbai for the teaching staff of Jammu and Kashmir, Education Department on ‘Constructive Teaching and Learning with Technology’ in the month of February this year and near about 155 participants successfully completed the course and were certified as ‘Master Trainers’.
During the course, the participants got acquainted with the latest teaching models and approaches which include – Authentic Learning, 21st Century Skills, technological-pedagogical-content knowledge (TPACK) and Passive-Active-Create-Communicate (PACC) model.
They also received hands-on experience designing lessons integrating technology in curriculum and pedagogy to improve their understanding of subjects and develop higher-order thinking skills.
Sharing her experiences, Dr. Nasreen who works at DIET Srinagar, said the course was important to learn constructivist approaches to learning, especially the role of technology in designing technology-integrated activities in the classroom.
“It also helped us select appropriate tools for meaningful use of technology in education,” she said.
Another participant, Javed Ahmad Naqash, a teacher, while recalling the course experience, said that such a course was direly needed as it shaped our teaching methods with changing scenarios here and elsewhere in the world.
“A distinguishing feature of the course was that a learner was able to differentiate between using digital technologies and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) with a pivotal role of ICT in problem and project-based learning,” said Zaid Bin Manzoor, another teacher and one of the 155 participants who were felicitated during the function.
Several guests and senior officials from SCERT, UNICEF and the Education Department were present on the occasion who applauded the efforts and initiatives of Master Trainers and pledged to conti nue such collaborations in the future to infuse new blood into the system.
Education Specialist, UNICEF, JK, Danish Aziz who was very instrumental in organizing above -mentioned program said that such programs were organized all over India and that participants from JK scored way better than in other parts of India.
Joint Director, SCERT-Kashmir Division, Mohammad Shareef Dehdar, appreciated the Master Trainers and vowed to utilize their services in the department in introducing new teaching models in the department.
“The felicitation event was a validation to the relentless and undeterred resolve we participants had put in to make this programme a success,” said Zikra Rehman, another teacher.
She said the course has been an effective tool in shaping our skills as teachers and has expanded the scope regarding the various pedagogical processes.