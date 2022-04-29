Securities Market and Investor Awareness Programmes | Money: It touches all aspects of life

In light of the above event, let us elaborate on the need and importance for having these IAPs. In our everyday financial transactions, we deal with “Money”. It touches all aspects of our lives. It is a liquid asset that allows us to settle our daily transactions and obtain what we need to live. There are two ways to manage our earnings: either to maintain what we have or grow it. As money does not grow on trees, we need to work hard, perform varied economic activities and earn money for making our current/future life comfortable. Obviously, effective income management is vital for our financial well-being. Therefore, for achieving goals in life and securing financial future, it becomes absolutely imperative to manage hard-earned money in a prudent way for making sensible financial decisions and attaining financial security. It is an admitted fact that income can grow only when people save and invest wisely. No matter how much or little income we have, the important thing is to educate ourselves about the basics on saving, investing and available investment opportunities. No one can guarantee that people will make quick returns from investments they make. But if they get the facts about sav­ing and investing and follow through with an intelligent plan, they should be able to gain financial security over the years and enjoy the benefits of managing their earnings (https://www.investor.gov). Once an individual has set aside a monthly saving goal, it is time to invest. When he invests his savings, it grows and gives him more income in return. As the life of a human being is full of uncertainties, it is essential to save from present earnings for safeguarding future. However, just saving earnings and keeping them idle does not make any sense as the purchasing power of earnings gets depreciated over the period of time. Hence, the income saved should be properly invested so that its value gets appreciated. As an investor, shaping of financial future is as important as many other roles we play in life. Today, we have more earning potential and more influence over financial decisions than ever before. As such, empowering ourselves with the right kind of knowledge on the pros and cons of varied investment avenues like keeping money in Saving Bank Accounts, Fixed Deposits, buying Gold, Silver and other Precious Metals or investing in Real Estate, can yield us good returns over time. It may be stated that the risk bearing capacity of an individual is different depending upon his age, income, perceptions and beliefs. Remember, smart investing may also allow our earnings to outpace inflation and increase in value.

An important investment option available in the market is channelising our savings into productive use by investing them in the securities market. The securities like equities, bond, debentures, mutual funds and other financial products are issued to raise funds. The primary function of the securities markets is to help in transfer of surplus resources to others who have a productive need for them. Corporates, financial institutions and government institutions raise capital to finance operations by selling securities to investors who in turn take a certain amount of risk with the hope of receiving returns from their investment.