Senior citizens and COVID 19 flare up

Unfortunately, Covid is back in the news with a large number of cases being reported from China, USA, South Korea, Japan and Brazil in this month. While details are still coming in, this time a variant of Omicron BF.7 is being incriminated in these countries.

As per the data from India the January 2022 wave in India was driven by BA.1 and BA.2 sub-variants The sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 which followed were more prevalent in European countries. BF.7 which is an offshoot of BA.5 was seen in very few instances in different states accounting for less than 2% cases till November 2022. Until very recently, a variant XBB has been the most common one.