Senior Citizens Day - 2022 | We owe them our thanks and a heartfelt salute

Ageing, in fact, is an international issue, which is reinforced by the following excerpt from WHO Brasilia Declaration on Healthy Ageing.

“Ageing is a development issue. Healthy older persons are a resource for their families, their communities and the economy.”

Here it needs to be taken note that in developing countries, speedy ageing is likely to result in enormous changes in family set-up and characters, as well as future required labour patterns. As a result of the rising trend of urbanisation, migration of young people to cities in search of jobs, absence of the joint family system and more women joining the formal workforce, it is but natural that fewer people would be available to take care of older people when they need assistance. This leads one to believe that the problem of healthy ageing is likely to become the most central and dominant social transformation of the twenty-first century; having bearing upon almost every sector of the global social order such as labour, financial markets, demand for goods and service; including, of course, making higher provisions for adequate, old age-friendly housing, and transportation as well as social protection. The rising population of senior citizens is sure to have a specific impact on their emotional, economic, physical and medical needs. Thus, the authorities are required to re-examine the existing infrastructure and services to support positive ageing and better senior care for the ageing population. Moreover, it has to be acknowledged that ageing does not affect the elderly only; it affects everyone in society in one way or the other. Therefore, everyone has a part to play for the welfare of elders, including the Government and civil society.