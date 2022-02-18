Seven-Day National Science Festival – A Preview

Ministry of Culture and Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor, Govt of India under its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, shall be celebrating the last week February, 2022 (22-28) as the glorious week of Science & Technology with the title Vigyan Sarvatre Pujyate (Science & Technology is Revered All Over), Festival of SCoPE for All, under Science & Technology Communication, Popularization & its Extension (SCoPE). The week will commence with the Grand Gala Inaugural event on 22 February and conclude with the Grand Finale event on 28 February in New Delhi. Over these seven days the festival would be celebrated in major Indian languages (including Urdu and Kashmiri) at 75 different locations across the country. In the events to be organised on 23 February the focus shall be on the various crucial aspects of the history of Science and Technology in India. The programmes to be organised on 24 February shall be devoted to the assessment and celebration of the major landmarks of modern Indian Science and Technology. On the following day, inventions & innovations of Swadeshi Science and Technology shall be commemorated. Different programmes on films, theatre & literature from 75 locations shall be organized on 26 February. On 27 Feb, the delegates shall seek to delineate the future of Indian Science and Technology initiatives over the next twenty five years.