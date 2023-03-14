Should doctors do research?

Journal Impact Factor (JIF).

Only a small percentage of scientific works can be evaluated by the above-mentioned methodologies. The methodology which has received the best attention to evaluate scientific works and can be applied to these globally is “Journal Impact Factor (JIF)”. JIF does not evaluate the scientific work but scores the journal, in which the work has been published. JIF is calculated by dividing the number of current-year citations from the journal by articles published in that journal during the previous two years. JIF of all journals listed in Medline & PubMed is published by Clarivate's Web of Science. JIF is a very useful guide for librarians and authors to select desirable journals. Recently many institutions have used JIF to evaluate scientists as well because it gives a simple metric. International review committees now take more notice of JIF when they do not have the knowledge to evaluate scientific publications independently. Few journals with a very high JIF where we have published papers include Lancet (202), NEJM (176), Ann Intern Med (51.6), J Hepatology (30.1), Gut (23.1), Gastroenterology (23.7), etc.