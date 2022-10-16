Sir Syed Ahmad Khan:Man With A Mission

Born in a middle class family in Delhi on October 17, 1817, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan grew in such a social situation where political realities were unfolding in such a way that he felt that only knowledge and education could shape humankind and take away the miseries befallen on it by the fall of empires. Sir Syed Ahmad Khan felt very early in his career that knowledge of science and technology could only take humankind to its highest levels of development and prosperity. He also felt that such knowledge was necessary to catch up with the west in terms of education and economic development. All his life he worked on the emphasis and stressing on the importance of knowledge and got so many appreciations, award and honours from the British Government including Knighthood, Knight Commander of the Order of the Star of India (KCSI), Khan Bahadur. Although his struggle for upliftment of education is impossible to acknowledge as his entire life has been devoted to this cause, yet a quick glance at his candid efforts in setting up a School at Muradabad in 1858 post revolt where he was working in a court, to setting up of another school in Ghazipur in year 1863 when learning English language was seen through prism of religious orthodoxy helps us see through the struggle that he has put in finally laying the foundation of “Aligarh Movement”. What drives the soul of his struggle is enshrined in these 20 years- from setting up of a school at Ghazipur to laying down of foundation stone at Aligarh in year 1877, convincing people across all the spectrum about importance of education, and competition. He has laid his entire life in making people realize that we can only compete with the western world through advanced knowledge of science and technology, and thus help make the nation self-reliant.