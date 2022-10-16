Sir Syed Ahmad Khan:Man With A Mission

History stands witness to the undeniable fact that each era in the course of human history has seen a seer, a visionary, an individual with a clear, specific and achievable vision not only for the present but for the future as well. This individual has often been able to see beyond the status quo and imagine a better future through change, and often effectuating such change by being a catalyst for change, someone who inspires others to think differently and to take action. In the 21st century now as we realize the overwhelming importance of education and knowledge in changing society as it is the foundation upon which new ideas and perspectives are built, we also acknowledge with more strong belief and fervor that history has gifted us a seer who realized this much before for our collective better future. Yes, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, the founding father of Aligarh Muslim University in whose symbolic honour Aligs (Alumni of Aligarh Muslim University) celebrate the Sir Syed day every year on 17th October, foresaw that knowledge and education is essential for any social change to take effect because it is the key to understanding the world around us and to making informed decisions about our lives.
Born in a middle class family in Delhi on October 17, 1817, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan grew in such a social situation where political realities were unfolding in such a way that he felt that only knowledge and education could shape humankind and take away the miseries befallen on it by the fall of empires. Sir Syed Ahmad Khan felt very early in his career that knowledge of science and technology could only take humankind to its highest levels of development and prosperity. He also felt that such knowledge was necessary to catch up with the west in terms of education and economic development. All his life he worked on the emphasis and stressing on the importance of knowledge and got so many appreciations, award and honours from the British Government including Knighthood, Knight Commander of the Order of the Star of India (KCSI), Khan Bahadur. Although his struggle for upliftment of education is impossible to acknowledge as his entire life has been devoted to this cause, yet a quick glance at his candid efforts in setting up a School at Muradabad in 1858 post revolt where he was working in a court, to setting up of another school in Ghazipur in year 1863 when learning English language was seen through prism of religious orthodoxy helps us see through the struggle that he has put in finally laying the foundation of “Aligarh Movement”. What drives the soul of his struggle is enshrined in these 20 years- from setting up of a school at Ghazipur to laying down of foundation stone at Aligarh in year 1877, convincing people across all the spectrum about importance of education, and competition. He has laid his entire life in making people realize that we can only compete with the western world through advanced knowledge of science and technology, and thus help make the nation self-reliant.
Sir Syed successfully laid the foundation of MAO College on January 8 1877. His famous speech on the foundation day aptly summarizes his life long struggle fighting all the odds and making his dreams come true. He says, “from the seed which we sow today, there may spring up a mighty tree, whose branches, shall in their turn strike firm roots into the earth, and themselves send forth new and vigorous saplings” and truly so, where we can see Aligarh Muslim University standing tall and its walls revealing the story of hard work, its founding fathers have put in establishing it. The message of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan engraved on the sandstone pillar at University circle stands as a beacon light to all the pupil of the university as they become heir to the master`s legacy, “Oh My dear Children, You have reached a particular stage and remember one thing that when I undertook the task, there was criticism all around against me, abuses were hurled upon me, life had become so difficult for me that I aged before my age, I lost my hairs, my eyesight, but not my vision. My vision never dimmed, my determination never failed, I built this institution for you and I am sure, you will carry the light of this institution far and wide, darkness will disappear from all around”
As Aligs across the globe are gearing up to celebrate another Sir Syed Day, we must remind ourselves of the ideals of our seer. The educational philosophy of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan is as relevant in the 21st century as it was in the 18th century because it emphasizes the importance of education and its role in promoting social and economic development. Sir Syed believed that education is the key to success in life and that it should be accessible to all, and that education should be relevant to the needs of the time.The legacy of his educational and social outlook on life must encourage us to take his ideals forward in the present time. We must work to encouraging and promoting education and scientific research to compete with the developed nations. We must also work in fostering tolerance and understanding, working to eliminate poverty and social injustice within society, and this would be our tribute to the man who molded us into what we are today. When Aligs across the globe are joining together to pay tributes to the founding father of Aligarh Muslim University, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan on his birthday, we the Kashmir Aligs also join with famous couplet someone has said as a tribute to his great visionary
Sham darr sham jalaingay teray yaadou kai chiraag
Nasal darr nasal tera dard numaya hoga
The author is alumnus of Aligarh Muslim Univesrity and works as a Geologist