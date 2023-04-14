SKUAST-K organises J&K’s first International Education Fair

Ambassadors and education attaches of various countries, education consultants, resident commissioners, and officers of ICCR, ICAR and the twin agricultural universities of J&K along with student achievers, innovators, international students and scholars participated in the fair that was supported by the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of the SKUAST-K. During the event, SKUAST-K received accolades from all the participant guests and delegates for taking the initiative of going global and promoting cooperation and collaboration through education and research.

Dr S Jaishankar congratulated SKUAST-K for this path-breaking initiative of taking its brand and academic excellence global and connecting youth to the rest of the world so that the full benefits of the development and progress of the change that started in J&K three years ago reach to the people, especially the youth. He said that the idea and legacy of ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’ emboldens us to the title of ‘Vishwa Guru’. Complimenting SKUAST-K for becoming the first university to take the lead, he said, “I’ve never had any university of any kind approach us saying what do we do to get more foreign students here, so I not only appreciate this initiative but I actually, like Dharmendra Padhan Ji said, I think this is an example for other universities”.