So far, the lessons learnt from COVID-19

This included the practiced preventive measures such as the widespread wearing of masks, maintaining a safe distance, and washing hands frequently. In addition, people have learned a lot about respiratory pathogens, especially viruses, their mode of spread, and various preventive measures. The pandemic has drastically accelerated the permeation of this knowledge into the communities and has clarified the significance of asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic transmission of the disease. It became clear that breathing and talking, not just coughing, generate aerosols and that these can transmit the virus. Our psyche of ‘money matters’ changed to ‘mind matters’. There was a rise in reported mental health problems that have been described as “a second pandemic,” highlighting mental health as an issue that needs to be addressed. The number of mental health disorders that were on the rise before the pandemic are surging as people grapple with such matters as juggling work and childcare, job loss, isolation, and losing a loved one. Reports show that having COVID-19 may contribute to its lingering symptoms, which can include “foggy mind,” anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The pandemic has prompted us to cope with stress, and many started seeking out new strategies to counter the stress in form of yoga, meditation, keeping up with friends and family, or mindfulness in reducing stress and improving mental wellbeing. Community is essential—and technology too. Nothing compares to an in-person interaction. Telehealth/e-health/telemedicine has become the new normal. Doctors and patients who have used telehealth (technology that allows them to conduct medical care remotely) and found that it can work well for certain appointments. While tele-health won’t work for everyone and there are still problems for which we need to see a doctor in person, the pandemic switched over to new platforms for remote patient visits. We have learned how to work through the social isolation that our patients and families are experiencing, finding novel ways to communicate via the use of online platforms. The use of telemedicine has greatly improved our ability to continue a provider relationship with our patients. The pandemic highlights the importance of social interaction and social interdependence. We being social animals, there is a universal need for social interaction, even if it is as small as a few words exchange with a delivery man, neighbour, or some other acquittance. One of the positive impacts is spending more time together with family. Whether that means resolving to turn our phones on silent or to put them away completely, this mindfulness can help strengthen our relationships forever. Secondly, in most of our endeavours, we are interdependent- success cannot be achieved without the cooperation of others at all levels. Ignoring this vital issue can lead us to no man’s land. Here it should be crystal clear that all of the humanity sails in the same boat. The virus can be defeated somewhere only when it is defeated everywhere. It underlines a very important lesson that we cannot achieve security (be it social/ health/ fiscal) in isolation, within the borders of our nation, culture, class, or religion.