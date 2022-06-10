Some useful tips | Issues for heart patients during summer months

These weather conditions can pose problems for patients with high blood pressure, heart diseases and weak hearts. In order to keep body cool, the body produces sweat. This is a burden on the heart which needs to pump more blood. This can be an additional burden on a weak heart with a low left ventricular ejection fraction (Normal is more than 50%). These patients usually have low blood pressure and are on several drugs, to keep them stable and live longer. They can complain of increasing fatigue, giddiness and even loss of consciousness for a short while when exposed to heat at the peak of the summer. Such persons should avoid getting exposed directly to the heat, stay in the cooler portions of their homes and drink more fluids. A follow up visit of such patients to their treating doctor is important especially if there are symptoms of weakness etc, or the blood pressure drops to less than 100 mms Hg. Meanwhile self-medication or tampering with the drug doses is not desirable. In these situations, often the dose of water pills (like Lasix and Dytor etc.) needs reduction under medical supervision. One of the guides of recognising low fluid content of the body is passage of high coloured urine and hot dry skin.

Hypertension which is a common problem and most patients are on drugs and often multiple tablets. It is common to have reduced need for drugs during the summer months as compared to the colder seasons. Home BP monitoring is very important in this regard since readings measured in the clinic are invariably higher. In general, the BP is at least 10 to 20 mms lower in-home recordings. In case of doubt on the accuracy of the readings, it is advised that the instrument can be carried to the physician’s clinic and reading can be verified by cross checking. Medicine doses, however, should not be changed without physician’s advise. At least a telephonic communication should be made. It is once again seen that the doses of water pills may need reduction. It is seen some patients start taking more salt to compensate for sweat-induced loss. It is wrong because the amount of salt loss is dependent on the levels of sodium in the blood.