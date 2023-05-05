Srinagar City | Quest for Global Status

May 2023 G-20 Summit

An international event scheduled to be held in the month of May 2023 in Srinagar represents a great opportunity for Srinagar city to showcase its potential for tourism, rich cultural and natural heritage, salubrious climate, art and crafts, neat and clean environment, horticulture and other sectors. The deadline for completing the finishing touches of face-lifting and to remodel Srinagar-the main city center is mainly to meet the requirements of it going “Global”. Along with other development and construction projects, clearance of main arteries, improvement in services and infrastructure is underway as a priority to showcase its commitments and endeavors for sustainable urban development at global platform. It is pertinent to mention here that before this event, G-20 infrastructure working group meeting under the Chairmanship India on private financing of cities along with challenges and opportunities of the cities of the future was held at Pune, Maharashtra which is known as “Queen of Deccan”, on 16-17TH of January. In this working meeting urbanization as an inevitable rapid phenomenon was deliberated upon besides development of cities on many themes including smart cities, cyber cities, and green cities. This two day working group was attended by 64 participants from 18 countries, 8 guest countries and 8 international organizations. In continuation to the declarations of earlier presidencies meeting was focused on “financing cities of future” - inclusive, strong and sustainable was the center of the theme with underlined objective of promoting development on basis of equality. The meeting brought cross section of international experts to deliberate and discuss the issues how cities of the future must integrate their key functions-the planning and financing to enhance private participation. Private funding also came in discussion for the cities of future. The finance Ministry is guiding the G20 infrastructure agenda to ensure the declarations of G20 are made to act as a global catalyst to visualize new ideas and accelerate collective actions. After this second round of working meeting of G20 was held in Vishakhapatnam, Odisha, with more or less same theme –Financing Cities of Tomorrow-to promote inclusive, resilient and sustainable development.