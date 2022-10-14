The Biggest Startup Event of India is here! Globally, the rise of the startup revolution is celebrated through various international events that are held in different parts of the world. Through the Startup India Innovation Summit 2023, it is proposed to cement India’s place amongst the leading startup destinations of the world.
The Summit is expected to witness global participation from startups, innovators, venture capitalists, angel investors, corporates, incubators, accelerators, academic institutions, and government stakeholders. In addition to this, the Summit is also expected to propel domestic discourse on emerging technologies and businesses for the public to participate in and experience the thought leadership that India has achieved in the innovation ecosystem in past few years.
If you want to showcase your innovation to the world & network with global ecosystem stakeholders, this is the perfect opportunity for you!
Procedure Post Submission
The application will be pre-screened by Startup India Team followed by an evaluation by a designated evaluation committee formed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. The final results will be declared in November 2022.
Contact details, ORGANISATION NAME: Startup India, DPIIT PERSON IN CHARGE, Harshita Singh, DESIGNATION, Marketing Consultant, SUPPORT EMAIL ID, dipp-startups@nic.in