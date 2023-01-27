Startup spur needs budgetary push

One such budgetary provision relates to easing the requirements for tax exemptions available to startups. Currently, only those entities which meet the definition of startups under the Startup India Action Plan can avail of recognition and tax exemption.Recognition itself is based on the requirement that the entity should have a turnover of less than ₹100 crore in any financial year, should be up to 10 years from the date of incorporation, and further the condition that “the Startup should be working towards innovation/improvement of existing products, services and processes and should have the potential to generate employment/create wealth.” Some of these conditions, especially those pertaining to the requirement of working towards “innovation” may involve subjectivity. Startups may find it cumbersome to fulfill such requirements.

Further, entities recognised as startups need to have an Inter-Ministerial Board (IMB) certification to qualify for available tax benefits. This certification is provided by the IMB set up by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) for the purpose. Less than 1% of India’s startups have opted for such certification. With the high rate of startup failures, facilitating startups through friendly and easy tax exemption policies may go a long way towards facilitating a robust startup ecosystem.