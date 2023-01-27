Startups say Google employing ‘delaying tactics’, policy tweaks ‘cosmetic in nature’

On Wednesday, Google announced around five changes to the way it operates Android and Google Play billing in India. India’s competition watchdog in its two rulings – one on October 20 an the second on October 25which had directed the American company to make close to 20 changes in the operation of its services in India.

On January 19, the Supreme Court while hearing an appeal by Google refused the tech giant interim relief and directed the tech giant to comply with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) directive of depositing 10% of the CCI imposed fine. The SC, however, extended the deadline of the CCI by a week and asked the NCLAT to decide on Google’s appeal on merits by March 31.

“How can Google defy both CCI and Supreme Court,” asked Rohan Verma, CEO of MapMyIndia, a listed entity which competes with Google Maps.