Startups to contribute 4-5% to India’s GDP in next five years, says report

As per Economic Survey 2021-22, India has about 61,400 registered startups, making it the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem in the world after the US and China.

“This rise of startups has made India the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world and has significantly impacted the Indian economy showcasing the ability to contribute approximately 4-5% to the GDP of India,” said Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, founder of StrideOne, a tech-enabled non-banking financial company (NBFC).