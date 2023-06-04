Teaching students to Care for Environment

How ? That is the question.

Prof Shakil Romshu, Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir and a researcher feels our community leaves ‘way too much on the Government’. “We feel it is the responsibility of the Government to protect the environment. But we never think, it is we that make the Government,” he said. He says that people must demand policy and action from Government about environment issue. “Sustainability needs to be in every policy and development work. We need to seek it, compel the Government to b active about environment. We need to get active about it.”

Prof Romshu said that environment needs to be part of religious sermons as well. “We need to talk about environment in our social and religious gatherings. We need to have action points,” he said.