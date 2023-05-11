Technological Interventions in light of NEP 2020

An action research was conducted in one of the practice teaching schools which demonstrated that technology results in better retention among the students. In one study, 20 eighth grade students were asked to complete a PowerPoint presentation about solar system. In the study 18 out of the 20 students remembered more facts about the solar system in their project after the presentation than students who completed the project without using PowerPoint. This study demonstrates how technology helps students to better retain what they learn.

Using technology can make a student’s least favorite subjects become more interesting to them by incorporating games, virtual lessons, videos, and other interactive teaching methods into their daily lessons. With a standard textbook, it is much more difficult to turn an otherwise boring subject into something that will capture students’ attention. While implementing technological tools into a school or classroom can be quite costly, there are programs in place with schools and manufacturers that allow schools with any budget to be able to afford the technology. For example DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure For Knowledge Sharing) is an initiative of the NCERT where students can explore quality education content free of cost. As technology continues to infiltrate every dimension of our lives, the benefits of using technology in the classroom can no longer be denied. For example, iPads and Tablets can replace bulky textbooks. In my Directorate I made a small experiment with technology. We provide printed study material to our distance learners. Each paper has 150 – 200 pages; it is very difficult for the distance learner to carry these printed books all the time, as significant distant learners are in-service. I gave a serious thought to it . I worked on a minor research project sponsored by UGC -Distance Education Council (DEC) “Preparation of Computer Assisted Self Learning Package (Summarized Version) for BEd programme and its testing” . Pilot study proved it very successful among the learners. This summarized version of study material was prepared in digital format and made mobile compatible. Later it was uploaded on the official website of the Directorate in the form of e–tutorials and shared on the respective WhatsApp group of the students. Students carried this summarized version of the study material in their mobile phones. The feedback from students revealed that these e-tutorials have proved to be excellent student-support-services to thousands of students. Smartphones can allow for quick research and access to educational apps. Social media can provide an opportunity for increased parent-teacher communication and student activities. The good news is that the research also backs this up.