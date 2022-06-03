Technology of a different order

Despite many efforts being put by the scientific community, the quest for AI appeared was to be in danger by early 1970s as there were no satisfactory advancements despite heavy investments by the governments. In 1980s the AI took a different turn into a specific business solution. Rather than creating a machine with general intelligence a system was created for performing a pre-decided set of tasks. Digital Equipment Corporation was one of the few organizations to realize the benefit of AI. But such kinds of expert systems were not comparable to that of biological intelligence of humans/animals. In 1990, Australian roboticist Rodney Brooks published a paper “Elephant don’t play chess”. He argued that pre-programming of machine with intelligent instructions to attain the desired task was a wrong attempt, and he called for an approach known as ‘Behavior-based’ approach that helped in creating more intelligent robots.

Since then, AI has travelled a long way. Smart phones, intelligent gadgets, drones, robots, and satellites are some of the daily life examples of intelligent machines. But are these the only applications of such an intelligent technology? The answer is obviously no. The applications of AI are numerous and the technology has also started challenging humans in many spheres.