The Case of Women Agripreneurship

Meet Mumtaza Begum, a 33 year old woman from Watrina Bandipora who successfully runs her own sheep farm of more than 210 sheep. Being an educated woman, Mumtaza always wanted to live her dream of an empowered and fulfilled life. Fate had her drop out of college at a tender age, however, it didn’t put a stop to her passion of exploring a successful career for herself. Of the limited options that she could think of trying her hand at, on account of financial and social constraints, a career in sheep farming fascinated her the most; and it sure held her much promise. Her choice was instinctively driven, for she had an exposure and introduction to the sheep farming as her family was associated with sheep farming on a marginal scale with a mere 10-15 strong sheep. Taking up sheep farming on such a limited scale might appeal some but to the grand dreamer that Mumtaza was, it wasn’t going to break the bread with her. She wanted an increased flock size to kick-start her livestock enterprise and make it commercial. And to do this, she stepped out of her home and sought assistance from the department of Sheep Husbandry Bandipora. She was guided by the department to apply for the then active Subsidy based state sponsored scheme in “Mini Sheep Farms.”

True to her luck and passion, she got selected for the sheep unit under the said scheme in Feb 2019 and was allotted a unit of 50 sheep in the same month. But she didn’t have it all that easy too; to begin with, she faced quite a few hurdles in the beginning which had more to do with the labour intensive nature of the job and her lack of experience than a want of dedication on her part. In fact it was her dedication that saw her fortunes grow by leaps and bounds over the years. And as they say rest is history.