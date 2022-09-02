The century of the female

Females constitute nearly half the population of India. However, their social standing is far below males, and their social mobility is even more constrained. The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently released the Global Gender Gap Index 2022, ranking India 135 out of 146 countries. India’s ranking in this report projects a dismal image and highlights that it is a long road to gender equality.

The WEF defines the “Gender Gap” as the difference between women and men in social, political, intellectual, cultural, or economic attainments or attitudes. Some common indicators that reflect an individual’s status in society are participating in work and politics, education, health, access to property, et cetera. However, it is well-known that women are not equally placed with men in these parameters.