Being colourblind may make people ineligible for certain jobs in certain countries, like being a pilot, train driver, working in the armed forces, jobs of mixing paint colours, or in which colour perception is important for safety. Colour-vision is important for occupations using telephone or computer networking cabling, as the individual wires inside the cables are colour-coded. Electronic wiring, transformers, resistors, and capacitors are colour-coded as well. Males are more likely to be colourblind than females, as the genes responsible for the most common forms of colour-blindness are on the X chromosome. As females have two X chromosomes, a defect in one is typically compensated for by the other, while males only have one X chromosome. The gene for red-green colour-blindness is said to be transmitted from a colourblind male to all his daughters, who are usually heterozygote carriers and are thus unaffected (thank God, my daughter didn’t inherit it). In turn, a carrier woman has a 50% chance of passing on a mutated X chromosome region to each of her male offspring. The sons of an affected male will not inherit the trait from him, since they receive his Y chromosome and not his (defective) X chromosome. Should an affected male have children with a carrier or colourblind woman, their daughters may be colourblind by inheriting an affected X chromosome from each parent? Diagnosis is typical with the Ishihara colour test; however, a number of other testing methods also exist. There’s no cure for colour-blindness. Special lenses may help people with red-green colour-blindness when under bright conditions. There are also mobile apps that can help people identify colours.