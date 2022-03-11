The day that breaks the bias against women

Although, India has made major progress in various fields but gender discrimination still exist both at micro and macro levels where woman is not considered equal to man either at home or at the workplace. The patriarchy has treated women unjustly. That is why she owns only a negligible property share. Although the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act is in place, the shocking revelation has been made by the National Crime Records Bureau that after every 03 minutes, a crime against a woman is committed, a raped after every 29 minutes, a dowry death after every 77 minutes, and cruelty committed by in-laws after every 09 minutes.

Gender inequality is a vital moral, ethical and societal concern. If due to gender inequality, half the world's productive aged population does not catch full potential, the world shall suffer. The fact of the matter is that there is still a 20% gender pay disparity, especially in private sector. However, with an increase in women pursuing higher education, a gender gap in employment is widening among educated women also. Women have been given much unpaid responsibilities which have curtailed down their remunerated service opportunities. It was estimated that 22% of women give unpaid full-time care, compared to only 1% of men.