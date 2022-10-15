The Empty Golden Cage

This study was aimed at exploring the quality of life of parents whose children are settled outside and the resultant changes in their quality of life. The findings showed that 75% of parents suffered from empty nest syndrome, and most of them seem to be not satisfied with their lives. Understanding the life of such parents has counselling implications. There is a need to develop interventions to enable these parents to continue living their life with enthusiasm, purpose and contentment as well as challenge the popular negative connotations of the term empty nest. The empty nest phase is a psychological condition, in which parents experience unhappiness, worry, loneliness, and depression from their children’s departure from home. In our Kashmiri culture, elderly parents were held in very high esteem, and it was considered almost a duty to care for and respect them. Now, these values are diminishing. Studies have also shown that left-behind older parents had greater degrees of mental health issues, including depressive symptoms, loneliness, poor life satisfaction, and poor cognitive abilities. Some parents who are young old do not get affected by empty nest syndrome but as they age, they start developing the empty nest symptoms.

In our study, few parents without medical complications and sound financial background appear to be leading their lives with satisfaction by remaining involved in some activity, whether it is leisure, social interaction, or work and seem to have made the successful adjustment as well but intrinsically they were missing their children. One of the retired elderly told the investigator that “I curse the day when I constructed the house at Srinagar. I had intentions post retirement I will settle back in my village. But my grown-up children who are now settled abroad did not approve of my idea of settling back in the village. On the death of my mother when I went to my native village I felt like a stranger rather than an uninvited guest. My children were on pins to move back to Srinagar. In this ghost house, we feel alienated and put with a non-local domestic servant and two pets who are our companions. Most of the rooms remain locked and it has been a year I and my wife have not visited the hall housed in the third story. Rarely do we move outside but those moments haunt us of burglary issues, we spend restless nights and wait for the dawn. . Our lives are non –directional.”