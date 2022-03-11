The ills of the Digital Age

Another big menace which has emerged due to internet addiction is Phubbing. The term Phubbing is a combination of two words: “phone” and “snubbing.” The term was coined in 2012 as a part of campaign launched by Adrian Mills, the director of advertising agency Mac cann Group who invited lexicographers, authors, and poets to suggest a new word to describe the behaviour of ignoring others in favour of your mobile phone. Alex High-an intern at Mac cann came up with the word “Phubbing”. Subsequently Mac cann Group launched No phubbing campaign to raise awareness of the issue. Thus, phubbing is the act of snubbing or ignoring someone in a social situation by looking at phone instead of paying attention to them. It is not uncommon to see People glued to their phones even if other person is in mood to discuss serious issue.

This offend others and cause emotional pain. People who phub (often called “phubbers”) show following behaviours: Glance at their phones in the middle of a conversation, keep checking their phones when the conversation stalls, keep their phone close by even during in-person interactions and interrupt a real-life conversation to attend phone calls. It is important to know that Phubbers do not use their phones for making important calls or responding to emergency emails or texts. They are unmindful of cell phone etiquettes.