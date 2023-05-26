The making and unmaking of the Rs. 2000 note

The withdrawal of the high denomination note is a step in the right direction. The high currency note was introduced as a desperate measure to fill the vacuum caused by the sucking out of almost all cash from the Indian system in a nation that till then (and even now in many parts) lives on cash transactions. Yet, it was clear early on that one purported aim of the demonetisation programme, which was to flush out black money from the system, was defeated with the introduction of the high currency note. It is easier to hoard cash when it is in a higher denomination. Consequently, any discouragement towards cash holding should mean that the bulk of the currency should be in smaller denominations. Across the developed world, notes are not issued in higher denominations. For example, in the United States, the Federal Reserve Board currently issues banknotes in denominations of 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 dollars. Higher denominations were last printed in 1945 and discontinued way back in 1969.

In India, demonetisation was announced on Nov. 08, 2016. As of March 2017, the then newly introduced 2000 Rupee banknote accounted for over 50% of the value of total value of currency in circulation but just 3.3% of the total volume of currency in circulation. The note fulfilled an urgent need to feed a cash-starved nation. Over time, however, the note’s commonplaceness has been brought down in a planned glide that saw the numbers - value of the notes and their volume – come down. Printing of the notes stopped in 2018-19.