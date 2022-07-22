The Natural Blood Thinners

The ancient Indian tradition had recognised the importance of diet and its various varieties for the upkeep of the human health. No wonder that in Yajurveda, this mantra has been there for tens of centuries: amaṃtramakṣaraṃ nāsti nāsti mūlamanauṣadham‌। ayogyaḥ puruṣo nāsti yojakastatra durlabhaḥ॥ (There is no letter in the script that is not a mantra, a chanting, a principle; what we need is a Pandit, a scholar to pronounce it. There is no root / plant without medicinal value; what we need is a doctor to diagnose it. There is no human being, who is worthless, all we lack is a good manager, who can manifest it.) Limiting our attention only to the herbs and plant food, we realise that the traditional spices box in the average Indian household is a veritable storehouse of immunity boosting additives which in our ignorance we have been thinking add only to the flavour of the dish. Ginger and turmeric, apart from being strong anti-oxidants and cure for many diseases, have also been discovered as miraculous immunity boosting foods. Ginger is said to have as many as 23 anti-bacterial and anti-carcinogenic nutrients that boost immunity and hold the virus and cancer at bay apart from being anti-ageing. Turmeric, which can also be used as a substitute for ginger for almost similar properties, contains curcumin, which protects the gut from damage from noxious agents in a big way and keeps the bacteria associated with ulcers in check, helps these to heal, and works actively on killing cancer cells in the gut. Clove (long), Cinnamon (Dhaar cheeni ) and Mulathi are other spice foods that help boost the immune system and also have favourable side effects on one’s health.

Among these are also blood-thinning foods, drinks, and supplements, which promote the heart health and prevent cardiac complications including a heart attack or a stroke. Natural blood thinners are substances that reduce the blood’s ability to form clots. Blood clotting is a necessary process, but sometimes the blood can clot too much, leading to complications that can be potentially dangerous. Blood thinners work in two ways; antiplatelets keep blood cells from sticking together to become a clot and anticoagulants cause clotting to occur more slowly. Let us talk about the nature’s bounties that abound around us and eat these moderately in the interests of our heart health.