The occasion serves to highlight their contributions not only to animal health but also to the field of medical science

Fostering diversity in the veterinary field is imperative for multifarious reasons. Primarily, a heterogeneous workforce can engender a plethora of perspectives, diverse experiences, and innovative ideas that can embellish the profession and augment the caliber of care rendered to animals. Secondly, promoting diversity within the veterinary profession can serve as a mechanism to redress the existing disparities in animal health outcomes that disproportionately impact marginalized communities. It is worth noting that historically, women and underprivileged individuals have faced obstacles in the field primarily attributed to limited knowledge and awareness regarding the opportunities the profession provides.

World Veterinary Day 2023 also highlights the importance of inclusiveness in the veterinary profession. Inclusiveness involves creating an environment that values and respects the contributions of all individuals, regardless of their background or identity. Promoting diversity, equity, and inclusiveness in the veterinary profession requires collaborative efforts from Government, veterinary organizations, educational institutions, professional associations, and individual practitioners. It involves implementing policies and practices that support diversity and inclusion, such as providing scholarships and mentorship programs for underrepresented students, promoting diversity in leadership roles, and creating a safe and inclusive workplace environment and ending the discrimination, if any, that the veterinary professionals face. It also involves raising awareness and advocating for policies that address disparities and promote fairness and equity in the profession.