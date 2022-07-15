The Sacred Amarnath Cave | The cave seems to have been brought back to limelight in the year 1850

The pilgrimages mentioned in the ancient literature would have been taken by only small number of devotees because of the tough route, poor navigation and inadequate support by the administration of the successive rulers of Kashmir. The cave seems to have been brought back to lime light in the year 1850 during the Dogra regimen by a shepherd Boota Malik a resident of Batkot in the Pahalgam area of district Anantnag. He reached the holy cave while herding his sheep crossing glaciers. There he met a Sage who gave him a Kangri (earthenware pot) to keep him warm. Mr Malik came back and when he reached home, he found that the pot instead of burnt coal was full of gold. Realising the mystic value of this, he went back to the cave. However, he did not find the sage but instead saw a white Lingam of snow. Seeing this amazing transformation, Boota Malik announced this to the whole village. Following this he and then his descendants became the custodians of the cave for a long time. In year 2000, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) was formed by the Jammu and Kashmir legislature with governor being the chief executive along with a list of other functionaries.

In 2008 SASB ended the Malik family’s association with the holy shrine and in the words of Malik family with Lord Shiva. There were two more parties the Mattan temple trust and the Mahant who were also the custodians. All the three parties were offered a one-time settlement of Rs 1.5 crores each. While the two accepted it the Malik family did not accept it. Their representative told the Governor that they were not associated with the shrine for the sake of sharing the offerings, and that the temples and mosques of historic importance cannot be purchased. It was their helping hand to the pilgrims which spiritually was satisfying to their conscience. The family still stays in their modest house in Batkot near Pahalgam and has several members who are doctors and engineers. All of them have fond memories and regards for the Cave and the Lingam and continue to help the pilgrims who frequently contact them. Many Sadhus still after resting at Nunwan base camp visit Malik family before proceeding for the pilgrimage. It is a living example of Hindu-Muslim cooperation and brotherhood which is centuries old. The pilgrimage is also a source of earning a livelihood for the tribal communities and also for getting revenue for the administration of that region. These occasions should be capitalised as opportunities to foster the age-old Kashmiri culture of friendship, hospitality and tolerance, and should serve as a lesson for the whole country during these challenging days.