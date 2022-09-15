The souls behind the stairs of Makhdoom Sahib

My bond with the stairs thus is thick and strong. Before I go back to the stairs and the effort it took to build them, it may be essential to point out a few historical aspects of management at the shrine of Makhdoom Sahib. As my father would recount - his father and forefathers were connected with Ziarat over the centuries and have been the custodians of the shrine of Makhdoom Sahib at Kohimaran. They have been involved in the maintenance, upkeep, and security of the shrine besides being related to many religious practices including Naatkhwani, Duroodkhwani and Imamat of the associated mosques. This was lineage-specific.

My grandfather Peer Hafeezullah Makhdoomi was an official in the court and the last Mutawalli at the shrine. Besides the daily maintenance, he was involved in the reconstruction and refurbishing of the structures within and around the shrine. Mirza Kamaluddin Shaida, a noted scholar and poet worked in close collaboration with Peer Hafeezullah regarding the construction activities and management of the affairs of the shrine. The first expansion of the shrine premises was done by the duo when the space of the adjoining graveyard was incorporated into the shrine. The two together envisioned the construction of stairs towards the Bachidarwaza side, which would ease the difficulties of the visitors and also help the workers involved in construction within the shrine premises. It was difficult to carry men and material up without proper stairs. Also, there was no water up in the shrine for which people had to be hired to carry the water there. Unfortunately, Peer Hafeezullah became sick and died before the mission could take off. My father was too young to get into his father’s role and thus Peer Yousuf Shah – brother of Peer Hafeezullah looked after the affairs of the shrine. In 1943 an Intizamia Committee was constituted by Peer Sahiban under the leadership of Peer Yousuf Shah, and Mirza Kamaluddin Shaida was appointed by consensus as the chairman of the committee. The committee comprised four members from Peers hailing from Makhdoom Sahib and four from Kalashpora. Many prominent people from Srinagar and villages of the valley were inducted into it by Peer Yousuf Shah to give an appropriate representation to all the regions. This was the first democratically constituted committee much before the subcontinent became independent. The committee looked after the affairs of the shrine well. The booklet produced by the Intizamia committee under the chairmanship of Mr. Mirza Kamaluddin (1971-72) clearly mentions the pre-committee era and the committee era.