The status quo of existing temples and role of Muslims in Kashmir

Following their religion, Kashmiri Muslims have taken the lead in preserving temples, such as the more than 100-year-old Rama Koul temple in Srinagar, which was left behind when Kashmiri Pandits left the region. Since the Pandits’ emigration, Mohamamd Sideeq, a Kashmiri Muslim has taken care of the temple’s maintenance and cleaning. He managed the renovation of the temple’s perimeter wall and its painting. Sideeq claimed that although the temple was occasionally in danger amid the upsurge in Kashmiri militancy, he always took steps to keep it secure.

With the aid of Kashmiri Muslims in 1997–1998, 35 temples were restored, most of them in the villages. The Tourism Department has worked with the managing committees of the temples and nearby Muslim citizens to restore 72 additional temples since 2003. The small Shiva temple that is located in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir’s Zabrawan Hills turned the buzz of the town because of Nisar Ahmad Alai, the caretaker of the temple, who has been looking after the temple for months despite being a Muslim. Alai is a person with a disability who is hard of hearing and sight impaired. But despite his flaws, Alai manages this temple with the highest commitment and care. For six years, Alai’s father looked after the temple. Alai followed him and took charge of the temple’s upkeep, including cleaning and security. Locals think that this temple represents the interconnectedness of Kashmir. The world continues to be in awe of India’s capacity to maintain unity despite its variety as a result of cases like these. There are several examples like this, including a Shiva temple in the Ganderbal district that is still maintained by a young Muslim named Muhammad Altaf. As a Muslim, Altaf sees it as his responsibility to look out for his fellow Pandits and maintain their place of worships.