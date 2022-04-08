The twin virtues

Both patience and perseverance require focused attention. When you lose focus, you lose patience, which in turn diminishes your perseverance. This happens when you complain about working the process, get irritated about the time that is required, or get annoyed at the obstacles you have to face and deal with. When you lose patience and get frustrated, it is an indicator that negative things have hijacked your attention, and you are no longer focused on the work that needs to be done. Patience and perseverance - and the focus that comes with it - are essential disciplines of leadership. People with patience and perseverance have an enormous competitive advantage over impatient people. Patient people solve problems faster, get better results, and experience significantly less stress. If there is some area of your life where you are impatient - it could be toward a person you work with or live with, it could be toward a plan or a project you are working on, it could be toward a process you are trying to implement or change, whatever it might be - it is time for a reset. It is time to refocus your mind and rekindle your motivation for doing the work. It is time to rediscover The Law of Patience and Perseverance. It is time to work the process that is necessary for the time that is required, and solve problems along the way.