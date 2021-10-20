Through Arab literary eyes

If we look back into the history of India, we observe the year 1920 to be a significant hallmark in the history of labour strikes in India which commenced in 1919 and swelled till 1920, including 110 strikes in cotton and jute mills only. In Mumbai, he observed that in the face of exploitation by imperialists/capitalists, the workers were doing the hard jobs wearing ordinary clothes, scorching in the sun, and grew tired of the toil and moil. In Kolkata, he witnessed the labour strikes demanding a rise in wages and protesting against the ill-treatment in the factories. The plot of the novel was set in Bombay and Kolkata; coincidently, both cities were the epicentre of labour crises. So the embodiment of labour crises in the novel was not out of the ordinary, but it was literary solidarity with them. The evident references to the poor, the working labour, and destitute women in this novel illustrate the saga of struggle and survival in the history of India. Since all efforts in this novel were directed toward building the anti-colonial narratives that could serve as a prelude to social awakening, the writing about the plight, prejudice, and resentments among the ordinary people was ought to be done, because it was an effective drive to mobilize the colonized people and to make them feel that something worse was in the offing.

The novel portrays two sides of the social stratification in Mumbai. It talks about the commercial values, beaches, resorts, and natural decoration of the city, where the rich, the elite, and the business classes enjoy a convivial life. It contextualizes the geospatial significance of the city. Paradoxically, it did not ignore the destitute women who left their infants after intoxicating them with opium in search of a despicable job for some scraps of food in return.