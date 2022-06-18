Tosamaidan: Greater Lakes Trek

In mild snowfall, everything looked so pleasant and divine. The temperature dropped instantly. The swaying of wild flowers and the floating clouds in the sky rejuvenated our souls. After a brief halt, we geared up and at around 3.30 pm we reached Gadtar 1. We offered Zohar prayers and then pitched the tents for night stay. The arrangements made by Mr. Sajad and Mr. Abid were superb. We were served with the scrumptious food. Post our lunch, we had a siesta and at around 5.30 PM decided to trek the right side of the Greater Lakes and visited marvellous Damamsar. We remained adamant and determined to reach Chinamarg sar as this route holds the historical significance. It was used by Mughals to reach Poonch from Srinagar via China Gali. The name given to this pass as China Gali is because of the fact that Chinese soldiers had been to this place. There are also few stones on which Chinese language is inscribed. These could be the reasons how it has derived its name. Due to this impetus the agile and adventurous trekkers of SFC summited it despite many obstacles. It was already getting pitch dark, we used headlights to reach the base camp quickly.

We were done for the day. We had tea that soothed our nerves. We felt energetic and offered the prayers. Those who had headache, cramps and upset stomach were attended by Dr. Syed Tanveer (Phd scholar). He had been quite handy with his medical kit. Meanwhile, dinner was ready. The SFC team had been gracious hosts. The delicious food was served in Kashmiri platters (Tramis). After dinner, due to extreme cold we quickly got into our sleeping bags. In our tent, the fellow trekker John Deko who couldn’t join us due to back cramps caused by horse ridding, had prepared a ‘Shisha’. We smoked few piquant flavours and within no time fell asleep.