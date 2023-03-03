Transforming Interior Décor | Kashmir’s Designers Craft Their Niche Space

While there is a robust market, there are very few designers and at the same time at few places, traditional designing is being adopted. “Today the situation and scenario are changing, we need to connect to the industry and explore the market.” Nehvi says, adding “If you have a professional designer available, everything is possible. With the help of the latest techniques like computerized graphic paint and 3D wallpaper designing, we give homes a new and trendy look.”

He says fabric-based wallpapers and paper-mache designs incorporated into wooden panelling are also being preferred in Kashmir currently and to keep traditional and cultural aspects of Kashmir alive, his firm was hiring local artisans so as to make contemporary designs. He while giving credit for this whole work to technicians said that they are the ones who are shaping the ideas of designers into reality and everything is being judged on their work. “As there are very few opportunities, youth must try new things by which they not only will earn livelihood for themselves but create job opportunities for others as well.”