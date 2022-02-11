Travelling Across Xinjiang

The region is a conflict zone. The native Turkic ethnic Uighur Muslims challenge the Chinese rule on Xinjiang. While they consider it as their ‘homeland’, the Chinese claim it as their ancestral heritage. The two communities, ruling Han Chinese and the ruled Uighurs, contest for the retention or reassertion of political control on Xinjiang: China by enforcing “coercive measures” and “colonial strategy” and the Uighurs through an organised Eastern Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM)- a separatist platform daring the Chinese rule and its colonial docket, aimed at benefitting the Han Chinese to the neglect of the Uighurs.

Thus, their human development indices are asymmetrical notwithstanding China’s claim of disproportionate growth to all the ethnicities. The Han Chinese predominate the shares in Xinjiang’s mineral wealth, trade, investment and the GDP, since they are in power, police, and army; control regional resources, trade and industries, and man and master the regional planning and development.