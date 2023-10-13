Understanding the Diverse Religious Traditions

The Department of Religious Studies (DRS), Central University of Kashmir, offers the course of Comparative Religion in the post-graduate level, M.Phil. and Ph.D. In the light of the above discussions this course provides a golden opportunity for the students and research scholars to explore the different dimensions of religious studies from academic perspectives. It offers a comparative study of major religions of the world both Indian and semitic religions which include Hinduism, Budhism, Jainism, Sikhism, Judaism, Christianity, Islam, and Zoroastrianism. Subsequently, nature and scope of religion is also part of the syllabus which offers the in-depth understanding of origin of religion and modern religious theories. It is pertinent to mention that the said curriculum has been framed according to the NEP-2020. The Department has developed such a curriculum which caters to the needs of students and research scholars to study the different religious phenomena. It has a very competent faculty that helps students to develop their overall conception of inter-religious understanding and mutual cooperation or co-existence.

The need is to have some acquittance with Comparative Religion from higher secondary onwards, in every college and university to help us know ourselves and our fellows better and becoming citizens of a globalized world.