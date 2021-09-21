Union Health Minister e-inaugurates 5 ATFs in Kashmir

The five ATFs were inaugurated under Prime Ministers (PMs) Nasha Mukht Bharat Abiyan, from regional institute of health and family welfare Dhobivan, Baramulla for five district hospitals.

These ATFs include one each for Budgam, Bandipora, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts.

The ATFs were inaugurated during the two day visit of the Union Minister to Baramulla district as part of Government of India’s public outreach program.

The two day visit was aimed at getting feedback about to basic infrastructure by a series of new developmental projects.

The minister also presided over a felicitation ceremony where he felicitated all the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) across Kashmir division on behalf of all COVID-19 warriors for their remarkable services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Terming the Covid warriors as the real gems of the country, the minister said the Covid19 warriors worked tirelessly and selflessly for well-being of the people.

“Their (covid warriors) valuable services of shall be remembered for generations to come. The whole nation was indebted to their extraordinary service,” Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather expressed his happiness over the visit of the Union minister.

The Director also hailed the Covid warriors saying that they worked with commitment and dedication to save the people. “This is their biggest contribution to the nation as a whole,” he said.

Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Vivek Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Chief Medical Officers and officials of the health department were present on the occasion.