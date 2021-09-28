Union MOS inaugurates new building of SDH Charar-i-Sharief

The MoS inaugurated the new building in presence of Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza and Chairman DDC Budgam, Nazir Ahmad Khan and various health officers of the health department.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrasekhar appreciated the work done by the hospital and said that the government will provide all the support for strengthening healthcare.

On the occasion, the MOS noted the demand of the hospital for providing laparoscopes which he said will take up the matter and ensure the same for patient care.

The Minister expressed satisfaction on achievements made in building healthcare infrastructure besides the implementation of Centrally Sponsored and Flagship Schemes.

The MOS said that the good work of the health department could be replicated in other places of the country as well.

Addressing a gathering, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather thanked the MOS for his valuable remarks.

The director said the new hospital building was long pending demand of people of the area. He appreciated the work of health workers during Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Medical Officer Budgam and Deputy Director Health Services Kashmir besides Intizamia Committee members including Jan Mohammad and Mohammad Younis appreciated DHSK for their efforts in the construction of the building.

Later on, locals of the area hailed the efforts of the health department. The locals honored the Director and CMO Budgam with a turban in a commencement ceremony.

Dr Sahil Jan medical officer was also felicitated by DHSK on the occasion for his exemplary work.